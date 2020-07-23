IDF bolsters troop deployment on Lebanon border after Hezbollah threats

The IDF will deploy an additional battalion to the northern border after Lebanese based Hezbollah threatened to retaliate for the killing of one of its fighters in a raid on Damascus on Monday, which was attributed to Israel.
In a new video spread by the terrorist group, a squadron is seen preparing to launch anti-tank missiles.
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the additional deployment is meant to secure IDF positions along the border and that life along the frontier continues undisturbed for farmers and holidaymakers.