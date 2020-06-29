Number of serious coronavirus patients rises by 18%

The Health Ministry reported Monday morning that the number of coronavirus patients in serious condition had increased by 18% overnight and currently stands at 46, among them 24 patients on ventilators (two more than Sunday evening).
Since midnight, 159 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus and one patient succumbed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the pathogen. The country's virus fatalities currently stand at 319.
Health authorities conducted 10,138 coronavirus tests on Sunday, a slight decrease compared to Saturday.