Gantz: 'I will work to implement Trump plan after elections'

Blue & White Chairman Benny Gantz addressed a press conference following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, saying "the president's peace plan is a significant and historic milestone."

"Immediately after the election, I will act for its implementation in a permanent government and in coordination with the countries in the region."

"I also brought to the president the issue of Israeli prisoners and missing persons who are in Hamas captivity, whose return must be included in the peace plan."

