Iran's foreign minister says Trump trying to 'fabricate' pretext to attack Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of attempting to fabricate a pretext to attack Iran, and vowed Tehran would defend itself forcefully.

Separately, a military adviser to Iran's supreme leader warned Trump "not to turn the New Year into mourning for Americans".

