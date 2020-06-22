Israeli athlete Svetlana Gnezdilov named as suspect in sex trafficking probe

Former world class Israeli athlete Svetlana Gnezdilov has been identified as a main suspect in a sex trafficking and prostitution probe.
Gnezdilov appeared in Tel Aviv District Court on Monday, where she denied charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, pimping, advertising adult prostitution services, bringing a person into prostitution, using premises for prostitution, tax violations, money laundering and causing a person to leave their country for purposes of prostitution.
The 51-year-old Ramat Gan resident previously represented Israel in three World Championships and two European Championships.