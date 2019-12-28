Car bomb in Somali capital kills at least 5, wounds dozens

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection center during the morning rush hour in Mogadishu as Somalia returned to work after its weekend.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection center during the morning rush hour in Mogadishu as Somalia returned to work after its weekend.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection center during the morning rush hour in Mogadishu as Somalia returned to work after its weekend.

Dozens of wounded people were rushed to hospitals, including children. Among them were several university students who had been traveling in a bus, Hussein said. Photos from the scene showed the mangled frames of vehicles.

Dozens of wounded people were rushed to hospitals, including children. Among them were several university students who had been traveling in a bus, Hussein said. Photos from the scene showed the mangled frames of vehicles.

Dozens of wounded people were rushed to hospitals, including children. Among them were several university students who had been traveling in a bus, Hussein said. Photos from the scene showed the mangled frames of vehicles.