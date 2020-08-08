Lebanon's Christian party says its MPs resigning from parliament over Hezbollah

Lebanon's Kataeb Party, a Christian group which opposes the government backed by the Iran-backed Hezbollah, announced on Saturday the resignation of its three lawmakers from parliament.

