Sources: PM plans to torpedo Lapid chance of forming government

Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday the premier is seeking to torpedo the transfer of the mandate to form a government to Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid and force President Reuven Rivlin to pass the mandate directly to the Knesset.

