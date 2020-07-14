Iran says it has executed Iranian agent linked to CIA

Iran has executed a former defense ministry worker who sold information to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Iranian judiciary said on Tuesday.

Reza Asgari had linked up with the CIA during his last years serving at the defense ministry and sold the agency information about Iran's missile program, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said, quoted by its Mizan website.

He retired from the ministry four years ago. Esmaili said Asgari was executed last week.

