Since the start of the pandemic, 2,016 Israelis have succumbed to the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 2,016 Israelis have succumbed to the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 2,016 Israelis have succumbed to the virus.

Also reported were 1,915 new coronavirus diagnosis, putting the national caseload at 293,553.

Also reported were 1,915 new coronavirus diagnosis, putting the national caseload at 293,553.

Also reported were 1,915 new coronavirus diagnosis, putting the national caseload at 293,553.