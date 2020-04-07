Health Ministry No.2: Steps against COVID-19 succeeding

Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Health Prof. Itamar Grotto said Tuesday that "the rate of increase in patients is relatively moderate and lower than we feared, meaning that the steps we have taken so far against the coronavirus are successful.
"At the same time, we mustn't stop, we have the difficult period of Passover, and we must by the end of Pesach follow the instructions," Grotto added.
"It is important for us to continue doing tests, which will also be carried out during the holiday, the labs will work as normal. It is essential to go out and be tested."