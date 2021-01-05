Israel to announce two temporary missions in the UAE

The Foreign Ministry is set to announce the opening of two temporary missions in the United Arab Emirates - an embassy in Abu Dhabi and a general consulate in Dubai.

The historic Israeli representation in the Gulf State - which will join the temporary embassy already opened in Manama, the capital of Bahrain - follows the signing of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords back in September in which the three nations agreed formally to normalize relations.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump with Bahrain's FM and the UAE's FM at the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House ( Photo: AFP )

Ahead of the official announcement, Israeli delegations have traveled to both countries to look for potential assets to house the temporary missions.

The interim Dubai consulate will be headed by an Israeli diplomat who is already in the city.

Former ambassador to Turkey Eitan Na'eh, who was expelled by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan In May 2018, has been appointed by the ministry as the interim head of the embassy in Abu Dhabi which is expected to be one of the largest Israeli missions in the world and will house several other Israeli ministries under its roof.

Former Israeli ambassador to Turkey Eitan Na'eh meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ( Photo: AFP )

The Foreign Ministry offered several government ministries to send a representative to Abu Dhabi.

The two missions will provide assistance to both Israeli companies and Israeli citizens arriving in the UAE and will also handle the issuance of visas.

Meanwhile, the Israeli mission in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, is expected to reopen later in the month after both countries agreed to normalize ties last month.

Morocco's King, Mohammad VI ( Photo: EPA )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to officially launch the diplomatic missions during his visit to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain which is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, both the UAE and Bahrain have already begun preparing to open their own embassies in Israel.