First woman ever applies to run for president of Syria

A woman from the capital Damascus has applied to run for president of Syria, the parliament speaker said Tuesday, making her the first female to make a bid for the country's top job. The largely symbolic election is certain to be won by President Bashar Assad.

The presidential election, the second since the country's civil war broke out 10 years ago, is to be held on May 26. Syrians abroad will vote on May 20.

Speaker Hammoud Sabbagh said Faten Ali Nahar, a 50-year-old Damascus resident, has nominated herself for the post. Little is known about her. The parliament speaker provided her age, place of birth and her mother's name in the announcement. There were no reports on who she is on social media.

Two other candidates have submitted their names, including a businessman who ran against Assad in 2014. Assad won nearly 90% of the votes in that contest.