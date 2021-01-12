Health Ministry posts 5,399 new cases of coronavirus

The Health Ministry reported Tuesday evening 5,399 new cases of coronavirus out some 74,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, meaning 7.3% of all tests came back positive.

There were 1,078 Israelis hospitalized in serious condition with COVID-19, 269 of them were on ventilators.

Meanwhile, the ministry updated the number of infections reported on Monday to 9,665 - the highest number of daily cases reported since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel.