Some Israeli Arabs, Jerusalem Palestinians wary of coronavirus vaccine

As Israel leads the world in the rate of coronavirus vaccination, some of its Arab citizens and Palestinians in East Jerusalem are regarding the shot with suspicion.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

In what officials see as a result of misinformation about possible side-effects or supposed malicious properties, turnout for vaccines has been low among Arabs, who make up 21% of Israel's population, and Jerusalem Palestinians.

A medical worker in a clinic in East Jerusalem prepares to inoculate a man against the coronavirus ( Photo: Reuters )

"I will not be vaccinated because I don't know what is in there. No one explained it to me," said Marouf Alyino of East Jerusalem. "Everyone is looking at Facebook and social media, where we hear about someone dying (after getting vaccinated)."

Israel launched its vaccination drive on Dec. 19. The Health Ministry said on Thursday that 17.5% of the population - and 70% of citizens aged 60 or older - had received their first shots.

The Umm al-Fahm coronavirus vaccination center ( Photo: Reuters )

The lag in some Arab communities has prompted citizens from the Jewish majority to go to clinics there in search of shorter queues. On occasion, leftover vaccines have been given to walk-ins who are not within the high-risk cohort getting priority.

One vaccination center, in the northern town of Umm al-Fahm, reported rising attendance by Arab recipients as the vaccination campaign spreads with little news of mishaps.

Farida Mahajneh, the center's director, said turnout was "meagre" when it began operating in late December.

People waiting to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

"But today the turnout is increasing day after day among the Arab residents," she said. "People should know that everyone should be vaccinated, and it is safe."

Ahmed Saif, the Health Ministry's coronavirus coordinator for the Arab community, said the sector had only four vaccination centres in the first week of Israel's roll-out.

"Now there are 40," he said on Monday.