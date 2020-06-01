PM files police complaint over death threat to him and his family

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he has filed a complaint with the police regarding a death threat was made against him and his family.

This is the second time the prime minister has filed such a complaint in the space of one month.

In a post in Hebrew on his Facebook page on Monday, Netanyahu said the man threatening him and his family had described how he would carry out his scheme.

The prime minister included a screenshot of a comment that read: "We would march them to Zion Square [in Jerusalem] and chop off their heads then hang their headless bodies from the balcony."

This is an apparent reference to Netanyahu's location on a balcony during a right-wing protest in the run-up to the 1995 murder of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, from where Netanyahu said he did not hear or see any incitement to murder the slain leader.

L-R: Benjamin, Avner, Sara and Yair Netanyahu ( Photo: Archive )

"When will the left-wing media, which never stops trying to remove me from office, finally defend me against the constant incitement directed at me and my family," Netanyahu wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In his previous complaint, Netanyahu singled out left-wing activist Haim Shadmi, for allegedly threatening the prime minister's eldest son, Yair.

Shadmi was seen in a clip posted on social media telling Yair Netanyahu: "One day you will no longer have a personal security detail." In another clip, he was heard advocating hurling a firebomb at the prime minister's residence.

Haim Shadmi was questioned by police last month for allegedly threatening Yair Netanyahu ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

Shadmi and two other activists were grilled by police following the incident but later released without charge.