France's Macron arrives in Lebanon

France's President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beirut hours after Lebanese leaders named diplomat Mustapha Adib as the new prime minister on Monday under French pressure, and will press for reforms aimed at dragging the Middle East nation out of a financial abyss.

Macron was met at the airport by President Michel Aoun in the French leader's second visit in less than a month. "So President, it's been a busy day, hasn't it," Macron told Aoun.

He also addressed the Lebanese people in an Arabic-language tweet, saying he had returned as promised to "work together to create necessary conditions for reconstruction and stability".