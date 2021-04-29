Top health official: Sampling of COVID infected schools encountered 'difficulties'

Head of public health, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Pries, sent a letter to the Director General of the Education Ministry, in which she claimed that the Health Ministry encountered "difficulties", when they approached the Education Ministry to try and coordinate extensive sampling in the schools where five cases of the Indian COVID variant were discovered.
"We expect the full cooperation of the Education Ministry, school principals and local authorities, as to reduce the possibly significant risk which lies in this situation," wrote Alroy-Pries in her latter.