Netanyahu to Biden: Don't rejoin Iran nuclear deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Sunday that “there can be no going back to the previous nuclear agreement” with Iran, alluding to the U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's administration.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

During a memorial service for late Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, Netanyahu insisted that the international community should “maintain an uncompromising policy to ensure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at a memorial service for late PM David Ben-Gurion ( Photo: GPO )

The PM’s remarks come amid talks that Biden will likely rejoin the Iranian nuclear deal with world powers soon after taking office on January 20.

In 2015, then-U.S. President Barack Obama, for whom Biden was vice president, led the agreement with Iran that was harshly criticized by Netanyahu. After Outgoing-U.S. President Donald Trump was elected into office, he pulled out of the deal and employed a “maximum pressure” policy of sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"Our policy is consistent,” Netanyahu said. “We will not allow Iran to establish any further military presence in Syria, and its proxies to act against us."

An Iranian clergyman stands next to missiles and army troops, during a military drill in an undisclosed location in Iran ( Photo: AP )

Netanyahu also credited Israel’s “determined stance against Iran’s nuclearization and…our opposition to the nuclear deal with Iran” with Arab countries changing their position on Israel.

"There are emerging bold and groundbreaking leaders who understand the benefits of peace," he added. "If we continue to bolster our strength and ties with the moderate Arab world, we will see more Arab countries will broaden the circle of peace."







