Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19 complications

Legendary American broadcaster Larry King was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Saturday due to complications stemming from COVID-19, according to U.S. media reports.

Citing a source close to the family, CNN says that the 87-year-old has been receiving treatment at Cedars Sinai Medical Center for more than a week.

