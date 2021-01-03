Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19 complications

Legendary American broadcaster Larry King was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Saturday due to complications stemming from COVID-19, according to U.S. media reports.
Citing a source close to the family, CNN says that the 87-year-old has been receiving treatment at Cedars Sinai Medical Center for more than a week.
King is currently diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes but has also suffered a series of health ailments over the past few years including several heart attacks and a lung cancer diagnosis in 2017, which was successfully treated with surgery.