Pompeo pushes Iran arms embargo at UN, Russia says U.S. knee on Iran's neck

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday to extend an arms embargo on Iran before it expires in October, prompting Russia to slam Washington's policy toward Tehran as like "putting a knee" to the country's neck.
Earlier this month, the United States circulated a draft resolution on the measure to the 15-member council, but council veto-powers Russia and China have already signaled their opposition to the move.
"Don't just take it from the United States, listen to countries in the region. From Israel to the Gulf, countries in the Middle East, who are most exposed to Iran's predations, are speaking with one voice: Extend the arms embargo," Pompeo told a virtual Security Council meeting.