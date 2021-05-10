Rivlin on Riots in J'lem: Israel will not tolerate riots or terrorism

President Reuven Rivlin said ahead of the expected Jerusalem Day celebrations in the capital, that Israel will not tolerate the recent riots and attacks against Jews in Jerusalem
"Today, more than ever, the state respects freedom of worship and will continue to do so, but will not tolerate riots, terrorist activity and support for terrorism," said Rivlin. "Jerusalem is dear to us all, it is a city of holiness and peace. This is the time to ensure that the sanctity of Jerusalem is honored by all its lovers."