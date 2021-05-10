Rivlin on Riots in J'lem: Israel will not tolerate riots or terrorism

President Reuven Rivlin said ahead of the expected Jerusalem Day celebrations in the capital, that Israel will not tolerate the recent riots and attacks against Jews in Jerusalem

