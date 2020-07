The new head of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, said during a press conference on Thursday, "we have to work fast to cut the chain of infections. we will have to roll up our sleeves because it'll be hard work." Prof. Gamzu added that "the task must be done together - government ministries, the Knesset and the public." He also added that a general closure might be necessary if infection rate will not go down.