Gathering of Muslim nations condemns Israel

A gathering of representatives of Muslim nations has condemned Israel for the outbreak of violence in Jerusalem.

The emergency meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation is held to present a unified response from the Muslim world to the soaring tensions between Israel and the Palestinians and the latest violent confrontations in Jerusalem.

In a communiqué, the meeting denounces Israel’s “continuous violations” of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, “barbaric attacks” against worshipers and movement restrictions on Palestinians at the compound. It says that it considers the Israeli actions a “provocation of the feelings of Muslims around the world and serious violation of international law.”