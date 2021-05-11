Gathering of Muslim nations condemns Israel

A gathering of representatives of Muslim nations has condemned Israel for the outbreak of violence in Jerusalem.
The emergency meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation is held to present a unified response from the Muslim world to the soaring tensions between Israel and the Palestinians and the latest violent confrontations in Jerusalem.
In a communiqué, the meeting denounces Israel’s “continuous violations” of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, “barbaric attacks” against worshipers and movement restrictions on Palestinians at the compound. It says that it considers the Israeli actions a “provocation of the feelings of Muslims around the world and serious violation of international law.”
It calls on the international community to hold Israel liable for the escalation and to press it to halt attacks that threaten “the security and stability of the region.” It also reaffirms the long-standing Arab stance of support for an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.