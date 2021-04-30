Indirect talks on Iran nuclear deal in "unclear place" - U.S. national security adviser

Indirect negotiations in Vienna on a return to compliance by the United States and Iran to the Iran nuclear deal are in "an unclear place," U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

Indirect negotiations in Vienna on a return to compliance by the United States and Iran to the Iran nuclear deal are in "an unclear place," U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

Indirect negotiations in Vienna on a return to compliance by the United States and Iran to the Iran nuclear deal are in "an unclear place," U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.