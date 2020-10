The Health Ministry confirmed Friday morning 3,692 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry confirmed Friday morning 3,692 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry confirmed Friday morning 3,692 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Health authorities conducted 46, 188 coronavirus tests on Thursday, meaning 8% of all tests came back positive.

Health authorities conducted 46, 188 coronavirus tests on Thursday, meaning 8% of all tests came back positive.

Health authorities conducted 46, 188 coronavirus tests on Thursday, meaning 8% of all tests came back positive.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Israel, 1,864 patients passed away due to complications of COVID-19.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Israel, 1,864 patients passed away due to complications of COVID-19.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Israel, 1,864 patients passed away due to complications of COVID-19.