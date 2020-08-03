Yemen Houthi rebels claim fighters shot down a U.S.-made drone

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed they shot down a U.S.-made drone over the country's northern border with Saudi Arabia. The U.S. military said later on Monday that no American aircraft had been lost.
A Houthi military spokesman, Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarie, said in a statement that their air defenses downed the drone on Sunday over the district of Harad in Yemen's northern Hajjah province. He said it was an AeroVironment RQ-20 Puma drone.
Footage later aired by the Houthi's Al-Masirah satellite TV channel showed rebel fighters gathered around the hand-launched drone, which appeared to have bullet holes in it. The battery-powered drone had a camera, also apparently struck by a bullet.