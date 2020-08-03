Yemen Houthi rebels claim fighters shot down a U.S.-made drone

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed they shot down a U.S.-made drone over the country's northern border with Saudi Arabia. The U.S. military said later on Monday that no American aircraft had been lost.

