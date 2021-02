Israel on Tuesday posted 8,261 new daily coronavirus cases diagnosed a day earlier, which means every eleventh test came back positive.

The Health Ministry said they conducted 92,958 tests on Monday, placing the contagion rate at 9.2%.

