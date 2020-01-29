Athletics-Russian federation at risk of expulsion over doping offenses

The Athletics Integrity Unit Board on Wednesday called for the expulsion of Russia's suspended athletics federation (RUSAF) after what it described as a "total lack of contrition" in its response to a long list of anti-doping violations.

The AIU's recommendation, made to the council of World Athletics, comes after it assessed the explanations provided by the federation regarding its leadership's involvement in serious breaches of anti-doping rules.

Russia's athletics federation was initially suspended in 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping in the sport and had since been trudging toward reinstatement.

But in November last year, World Athletics, the global governing body of athletics formerly known as the IAAF, halted Russia's reinstatement process and raised the prospect of expelling the federation altogether over doping violations by its president and several of its representatives.