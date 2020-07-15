Hardline Iranian lawmakers back off from move to impeach president

A group of Iranian parliamentarians has abandoned an attempt to impeach President Hassan Rouhani, the Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday, marking the end of a move sparked by growing economic hardship.

Approximately 10 parliamentarians who were seeking to impeach the president, and rally other members of the 290 seat body to their side, have backed down, Tasnim reported.

