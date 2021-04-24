Hamas following IDF attack in Gaza: ready to respond to the aggression

Following the night-long rocket fire on Israel's southern localities and the consequent IDF attack in the Strip, terrorist organization Hamas stated that "the new Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip is a desperate attempt to break the willpower of our people and our continued steadfastness."
"The Palestinian resistance is ready to respond to the aggression and establish the equation with Israel. Our people and the resistance are united with our people in Jerusalem in their system with the Zionist occupation and in their defense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque."