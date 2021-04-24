Hamas following IDF attack in Gaza: ready to respond to the aggression

Following the night-long rocket fire on Israel's southern localities and the consequent IDF attack in the Strip, terrorist organization Hamas stated that "the new Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip is a desperate attempt to break the willpower of our people and our continued steadfastness."

