Hamas blames Israel for escalating violence amid Gaza's first COVID-19 lockdown

Hamas on Friday blamed Israel for escalating violence amid the Gaza Strip's first COVID-19 lockdown.
"Israel carries the full responsibility for the results and consequences for the rising tensions," said the terror group. "The ongoing blockade on Gaza, the worsening of the power crisis, and preventing goods, fuel, and medical equipment from the Strip are a crime against humanity that cannot be tolerated and should not be allowed to continue. The resistance will not hesitate to perform its national duty to our people and protect them from aggression."