U.S.-Israeli tech firm JFrog looks to raise $428 mln in U.S. IPO

U.S.-Israeli technology provider JFrog Ltd is looking to raise up to $428.1 million in its initial public offering in the United States, the company said on Tuesday.
JFrog will sell 8 million ordinary shares, while existing shareholders will sell 3.57 million shares, the company said in a securities filing. It expects its shares to be priced between $33 and $37 per share.
The Sunnyvale, California-based company, which was founded in 2008, develops tools for automating the process of building and maintaining apps and counts Amazon Inc, Alphabet Inc-owned Google and Netflix Inc among its customers.