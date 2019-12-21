Iran's Rouhani welcomes Japan opt-out of U.S.-led naval mission in Gulf

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday welcomed Japan's decision not to join a U.S.-led naval mission in the Gulf, in remarks carried by state television.

