Fire strikes fuel warehouse on Syria-Lebanon border, 7 hurt

A massive fire broke out Sunday in a warehouse where fuel and gas canisters were stored along the border between Lebanon and Syria, injuring seven people and causing loud explosions, the Lebanese Red Cross and army said.

A massive fire broke out Sunday in a warehouse where fuel and gas canisters were stored along the border between Lebanon and Syria, injuring seven people and causing loud explosions, the Lebanese Red Cross and army said.

A massive fire broke out Sunday in a warehouse where fuel and gas canisters were stored along the border between Lebanon and Syria, injuring seven people and causing loud explosions, the Lebanese Red Cross and army said.

The fire raged in a warehouse in the border area of al-Qasr, where the line between the two countries is highly permeable. The Lebanese army said the explosions occurred away from one of its checkpoints and that none of its members were injured.

The fire raged in a warehouse in the border area of al-Qasr, where the line between the two countries is highly permeable. The Lebanese army said the explosions occurred away from one of its checkpoints and that none of its members were injured.

The fire raged in a warehouse in the border area of al-Qasr, where the line between the two countries is highly permeable. The Lebanese army said the explosions occurred away from one of its checkpoints and that none of its members were injured.