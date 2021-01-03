Fire strikes fuel warehouse on Syria-Lebanon border, 7 hurt

A massive fire broke out Sunday in a warehouse where fuel and gas canisters were stored along the border between Lebanon and Syria, injuring seven people and causing loud explosions, the Lebanese Red Cross and army said.
The fire raged in a warehouse in the border area of al-Qasr, where the line between the two countries is highly permeable. The Lebanese army said the explosions occurred away from one of its checkpoints and that none of its members were injured.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire and explosions. Smuggling of fuel and diesel is rampant between Lebanon and Syria -- many suspect the warehouse was used to store contraband, and Lebanon's LBC TV said the warehouse was used by smugglers. Both countries are going through crippling economic conditions and smuggling, which is common along the shared border, has increased in recent months.