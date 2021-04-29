Hebrew U appoints its first Arab woman vice president

The Board of Governors of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have announced that Professor Mona Khoury-Kassbari has been elected vice president of strategy and diversity.
This is the first time in the university’s history that a member of the Arab community has been appointed to the senior position.
As part of her new role, Khoury-Kassabri will be responsible for broadening the ranks of the university’s academic staff and student body with members from underrepresented communities in academia, including ultra-Orthodox Jews, Arabs, Ethiopians and people with disabilities.