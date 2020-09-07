India now 2nd behind U.S. in virus cases amid economic pain

India's increasing coronavirus caseload made the Asian giant the world's second-worst-hit country behind the United States on Monday, as its efforts to head off economic disaster from the pandemic gain urgency.
The 90,802 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India's total past Brazil with more than 4.2 million cases. India is now behind only the United States, where more than 6.2 million people have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.
India's Health Ministry on Monday also reported 1,016 new deaths for a total of 71,642, the third-highest national toll.