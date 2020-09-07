India now 2nd behind U.S. in virus cases amid economic pain

India's increasing coronavirus caseload made the Asian giant the world's second-worst-hit country behind the United States on Monday, as its efforts to head off economic disaster from the pandemic gain urgency.

