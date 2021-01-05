Trump says he'll 'fight like hell' to hold on to presidency

With mounting desperation, Donald Trump declared he would "fight like hell" to hold on to the presidency and appealed to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when they convene this week to confirm the Electoral College vote.

