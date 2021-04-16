Likud-supporting local leaders call on Saar to 'come back home'

A group of Likud-supporting local leaders on Friday sent a letter to New Hope Chairman Gideon Saar calling him to "come back home" to the ruling party.
"Likud has always been your home. You have a place in our hearts and we will accept you with open arms," they wrote. "This is not the time to coronate a leftist government. The time has come to form a stable right-wing government for many years to come that will protect the Land of Israel and from the great challenges ahead of us."
Among the letter's signatories were Ashdod Mayor Yehiel Lasri, Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot, Netanya Mayor Miriam Feirberg Ikar, Abu Ghosh Regional Council head Salim Jaber, Julis Regional Council head Wisam Nabwani and many others.
Saar — a former senior member of Likud — splintered from the ruling party late last year.