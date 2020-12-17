Gantz: Jerusalem has place for a Palestinian capital

Jerusalem has place for a Palestinian capital, Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz told Arabic language newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat on Thursday.
"Jerusalem must stay united, but it will have place for a Palestinian capital," he said."It's a vast city, filled with sites that are holy to all of us."
Gantz also said that he does not see peace in the Middle East without settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict first. The centrist leader added that Israel will not withdraw to pre-1967 borders but the sides can reach a compromise.