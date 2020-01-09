Driver found dead after car slips off highway in Negev

A driver in his mid-thirties was found Thursday morning next to his car that had slipped off the road and landed in a ditch on Highway 310 near the entrance to the southern city of Rahat.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yankee Weinberg, who was one of the first responders at the scene, said the man was found with no vital signs upon the arrival of the medical team.

