J.K. Rowling signs letter warning over free speech after trans row

Author J.K. Rowling has joined 150 high-profile figures on an open letter warning that free speech is under threat due an "intolerance of opposing views", after coming under attack for her comments about transgender issues.
The "Harry Potter" writer, who has been accused of transphobia by LGBT+ activists for likening hormone treatment to gay conversion therapy and saying only women menstruate, joined 150 academics, artists and writers who signed the letter.
Other signatories on the 530-word letter published in Harper's magazine included U.S. feminist Gloria Steinem, author Margaret Atwood and linguist and activist Noam Chomsky.