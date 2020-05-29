U.S., Britain raise Hong Kong at U.N. Security Council, angering China

The United States and Britain raised China's plan to impose new security legislation on Hong Kong at the U.N. Security Council on Friday, prompting China and Russia to criticize the United States for excessive use of force against black people.

The 15-member council informally discussed Hong Kong in a closed virtual meeting after China opposed a U.S. call on Wednesday for a formal open council meeting, arguing that it was not an issue of international peace and security.

