A representative of the National Security Council told lawmakers on Monday that the decision to continue barring non-Israelis from entering the country is not only due to health concerns.

A representative of the National Security Council told lawmakers on Monday that the decision to continue barring non-Israelis from entering the country is not only due to health concerns.

A representative of the National Security Council told lawmakers on Monday that the decision to continue barring non-Israelis from entering the country is not only due to health concerns.