Israel's trains will not restart June 8, no new date set

Israel's train services will not resume operation on June 8 as was reported earlier, government officials confirmed Sunday.
Last week Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein agreed that railway traffic will restart on Monday after three previous delays. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, decided to the reverse the decision after another rise in the number of new coronavirus diagnoses.
The cabinet is set to convene on Monday in order to vote on how to proceed from now on. So far, no new date for resumption of railway traffic has been set.