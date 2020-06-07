Israel's trains will not restart June 8, no new date set

Last week Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein agreed that railway traffic will restart on Monday after three previous delays. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, decided to the reverse the decision after another rise in the number of new coronavirus diagnoses.

