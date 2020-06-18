Pentagon official: N.Korea continues to present "extraordinary" threat to region

North Korea's activities in recent days have shown that Pyongyang continues to pose an "extraordinary" threat to the Asia-Pacific region, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.
"As we've been starkly reminded in recent days, North Korea continues to present an extraordinary threat to the region and which demands our continued vigilance," David Helvey, the acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, told reporters.
Helvey's comments come after North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office and threatened military action.