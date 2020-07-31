Seasonal flu reports hit record lows amid global social distancing

Global social distancing rules targeting coronavirus have pushed influenza infection rates to a record low, early figures show, signaling that the measures are having an unprecedented impact on other communicable diseases.

In China, where the earliest wide-scale lockdown measures began, new reports of diseases including mumps, measles, and some sexually transmitted diseases, have declined significantly, though influenza cases have seen the sharpest drop-off.

Infections reported monthly by the county's health ministry have dropped by over 90% since the beginning of the lockdown, from an average of around 290,000 cases a month to 23,000.