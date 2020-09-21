U.S. set to announce new sanctions tied to Iran arms

The Trump administration is set to announce on Monday new sanctions on people and entities involved in Iran's nuclear, missile and conventional arms programs, to support its assertion that all U.N. sanctions against Tehran are now resumed, a move key allies such as the Europeans dispute.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11am EDT at the State Department along with National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and several top cabinet members.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross as well as U.S. Ambassador to United Nations Kelly Craft will be joining Pompeo at the news conference which the agency said will be about 'on Iran Snapback Sanctions."