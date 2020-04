The Dow and S&P 500 fell 1.4% and 1% respectively on Monday after last week's strong gains: NASDAQ rose 0.4%, Tesla jumped 13.4%, Netflix jumped 7%, Amazon 6%, Caterpillar plunged 8.7% due to analyst recommendations , Ford wiped out 3.5% after reporting underwhelming sales during its first yearly quarter, while aviation and cruise stocks plunged more than 7%.