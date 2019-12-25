Netanyahu claims he prevented war with Russia due to 'special relationship' with Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday claimed he managed to prevent a war with Russia due to a "special relationship" he has with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"President Putin also told me that if it wasn't for me, our two countries might have ended up going to war a long time ago, we were close to it four times already." said Netanyahu during a radio interview.
When asked if he will ask for immunity following his indictment, Netanyahu replied, "you have to have a little suspense."
